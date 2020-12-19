Staying cloudy and chilly today

Cloudy Saturday, then rain/snow mix for Sunday

It’s definitely feeling more and more like Christmas with all this snow and colder weather! Cloudy skies remain for the rest of our Saturday with highs around 40°. Overnight, rain and snow showers will start up and last on throughout our Sunday. That might be enough to melt some of the existing snow on the ground, however since we’re forecasting snow to mix in with the rain, it’ll likely get replaced. If anything, we could up to an additional couple of inches of snow by Sunday. Lows overnight fall to around freezing, and Sunday will be around 40° once again.

This week leading up to Christmas is going to be pretty messy. Monday night into Tuesday there could be more additional snow falling on the ground and highs stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, Christmas Eve will likely feature our next big storm system starting off as rain then switching over into all snow. Christmas Day will be very cold with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens, but it’s looking like we still could have a White Christmas with snow showers likely throughout the day!

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible (20%).

High: 40

TONIGHT: Rain/snow showers starting up (60%).

Low: 33

SUNDAY: Rain/snow showers throughout the day (80%). Up to 2″ of additional snowfall possible.

High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow ending (30%).

Low: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles/flurries possible (20%).

High: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%). Additional few inches of snow possible.

High: 39 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 27

CHRISTMAS EVE: Watching Stormtrack. Rain to start then switches over to snow (70%). Additional snowfall likely.

High: 38 Low: 32

CHRISTMAS: Very cold. Snow showers throughout the day (40%).

High: 24 Low: 18