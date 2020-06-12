Starbucks does quick walk back on BLM apparel for workers

The company is making t-shirts for employees but said they can wear their own, too

(CNN Newsource) – Starbucks has quickly reversed a decision that would have prohibited its baristas from wearing apparel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The company publicly supports Black Lives Matter on its social media channels and in a press release but sent an internal memo to employees saying baristas cannot do the same, CNN reported.

That was reversed in a letter to partners Friday that said in part:

As we talked about earlier this week, we’re designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity. Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you. Wear your BLM pin or t-shirt. We are so proud of your passionate support of our common humanity. We trust you to do what’s right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect. Roz, Rossann and Zing

Our partners (employees) told us that they need a way to express themselves at work and we heard them. They may now wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts, pins and name tags. To learn more about this change: https://t.co/LQ6fKsIP10 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 12, 2020

Black Lives Matter. We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together. The Starbucks Black Partner Network co-designed t-shirts with this graphic that will soon be sent to 250,000+ store partners. pic.twitter.com/Wexb45RcTE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 12, 2020

Starbucks has long encouraged employees to wear apparel celebrating LGBTQ rights for pride month.

Starbucks has a complicated history with racial bias. In 2018, it closed down 8,000 cafes and ordered it 175,000 employees to learn and train about racism after a white Starbucks employee called police on two black customers.