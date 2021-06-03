Stambaugh to offer free round of golf with coronavirus vaccine

Henry Stambaugh Golf Course in Youngstown

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Golfers who haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccine might want to head to the vaccine clinic at Henry Stambaugh Golf Course on Tuesday.

Youngstown City Health District partnered with the golf course to offer a free round of golf to those who receive a vaccine between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on June 8.

Vaccinations are free, and the clinic will offer the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Participants can walk in or schedule an appointment on the city’s COVID-19 website.

Each person that receives the vaccine will also be entered into a drawing on October 31 for a free membership for the 2022 golf season.

Rides to the clinic at 202 Gypsy Lane are available through the Minority Community Vaccination Action Group.

