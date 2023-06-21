ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 18 – Trinity
  • Aug. 25 – at Wickliffe
  • Sept. 2 – Beachwood
  • Sept. 9 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
  • Sept. 15 – TBA
  • Sept. 22 – at Mathews
  • Sept. 29 – Windham
  • Oct. 7 – Fairport Harding
  • Oct. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley
  • Oct. 21 – Lincoln West

St. John High School

Nickname: The Heralds

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Stadium location: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

