ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

Aug. 18 – Trinity

Aug. 25 – at Wickliffe

Sept. 2 – Beachwood

Sept. 9 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 15 – TBA

Sept. 22 – at Mathews

Sept. 29 – Windham

Oct. 7 – Fairport Harding

Oct. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 21 – Lincoln West

View all local high school football schedules

St. John High School

Nickname: The Heralds

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Stadium location: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the SJHS football schedule please contact support.