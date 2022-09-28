WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man who previously pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography in Geauga County in 2016 is now facing similar charges in Trumbull County.

Christopher Callaway, 37, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday morning in Trumbull County.

Callaway is charged with eight counts that include importuning, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened from August through November 2021.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Prosecutors say while serving the indictment, investigators also executed a search warrant at his home. Additional charges are pending in the case.

In his Geauga County case, Callaway served a few months in jail and was categorized as a Tier 1 sex offender. In 2019, he violated the terms of his parole and had to serve another couple of months in jail.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.