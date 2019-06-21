Some Walmart frozen berries recalled for virus concerns

The berries were sold at Walmart and other retailers

(WKBN) – The FDA announced Thursday that some frozen blueberries sold at Walmart and other retailers are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus.

None of the berries were distributed in Ohio but were sold in popular vacation destinations like Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.

FDA testing of the frozen blackberries from Georgia-based Alma Pak was reported to have tested positive for the virus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.

No illnesses have been reported.

Specific lot information is as follows:

16 oz. Great Value Frozen Blackberries

UPC code: 078742-431017, Lot No. AP1555, Ap1640, AP1655

Sold by Walmart

Expiration Dates: 1/25/2021, 3/7/2021, 4/8/2021

Distributed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina

12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries

UPC Code: 051933-34784-7, Lot No. AP 1700

Sold by Aldi

Expiration Dates: 4/22/2021, 4/23/2021, 4/24/2021

Distributed in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin



Recalled Tipton mixed berries

The berries have been removed from stores. If you purchased the products, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.