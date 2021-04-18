Some showers possible this evening, snow later this week

Light rain showers possible for your Sunday evening then we’ll have a couple of dry pleasant days before the snow arrives

Our Sunday will start off dry and chilly, but by this evening, we’ll watch for increasing clouds leading up to some shower activity across the region. Not everyone will see some showers, but it’ll be rather light rain. Highs today will be warmer in the upper 50s, which is above average.

Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, and Tuesday appears to be cloudy with highs around 60°. Things change up for Wednesday as much colder air follows in behind a cold front moving through, so we’ll switch over from rain into snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be dropping from the 40s that morning into the 30s by the afternoon. We’re back to near 60° by Friday and Saturday. However, it appears next week we will still be trending below average. So the colder weather is looking to last through the end of the month.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with chance for evening showers (30% PM).

High: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending (20%).

Low: 39

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 64

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Low: 40

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds.

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers switching over to snow showers (60%).

High: 45 (falling) Low: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for flurries (30%).

High: 45 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 57 Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 58 Low: 40