Soggy start to the workweek, then a cold blast of air for mid-week

Rain arrives for the morning hours, then a cold blast of air arrives in the middle of the week

Rain arrives by the morning commute for Monday. Winds and steady, heavier rains will be developing for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the lower 50s by the evening hours.

Rainfall amounts will be around 1/2″ to 3/4″ with up to an inch in some spots before the rain ends by Tuesday. Falling temperatures along with some widely scattered snow flurries will be likely on Tuesday morning.

A cold Arctic air mass visits the Valley for a couple of days with highs below freezing for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will moderate by Friday. We are already watching for the development of a rain system with the potential for some snow showers for the upcoming weekend.

Check back for the latest details on that storm system and have a great week!