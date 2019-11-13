Snow update and record cold into morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - This marks the first season of the new-Steel Valley Conference. Plenty of exciting and rivalry-based competition is ahead for the league in year #1.

Chaney broke through last winter to post 20-wins and reach the Boardman District Final (where they fell in overtime to Poland). Ursuline and Mooney both welcome back a wealth of talent as each look to improve upon last year's record. East registered one win a year ago (over Lakeside) but appear to be ready to take that next step as they welcome plenty of young and talented players to the varsity rotation.