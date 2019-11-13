Snow update and record cold into morning

FORECAST:
Tonight: Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2” possible under snowbands.
Cold with record low temperatures.
Low: 13 (Record is 17 set in 1986)
Wednesday: Cold. Snow shower or flurry early in northern snowbelt.
(40% AM)
High: 29
Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 22
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 22
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 23
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 22
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 20
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 28
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30