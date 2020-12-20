Snow switching to light rain showers today

After a messy morning start, we could see some light rain showers for this afternoon. More snow in store this week.

A very messy morning to start off our Sunday with rain and heavy snow falling overnight. Travel will be very tricky, so take it very slow or stay home! Snow showers eventually turn into mostly rain showers by this afternoon as highs climb above freezing to around 40°. Slight chance for some snowflakes mixing back in by this evening or tonight, but the precipitation should be ending overnight with lows around 30°.

This week leading up to Christmas is going to be pretty messy. Monday evening into Tuesday there could be more additional snow falling on the ground and highs stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, Christmas Eve will likely feature our next big storm system starting off as rain then switching over into all snow. Christmas Day will be very cold with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens, but it’s looking like we still could have a White Christmas with snow showers likely throughout the day!

SUNDAY: Snow showers switch over to light rain showers by the afternoon (60%).

High: 40

TONIGHT: Rain/snow showers ending (30%).

Low: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then rain/snow showers by evening (40% PM).

High: 41

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers continuing (30%).

Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%). Additional few inches of snow possible.

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 27

CHRISTMAS EVE: Watching stormtrack. Rain to start then switches over to snow (80%). Additional snowfall likely.

High: 48 Low: 40

CHRISTMAS: Very cold. Snow showers throughout the day (40%).

High: 26 Low: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries (20%).

High: 30 Low: 17