Snow showers return Wednesday

Snow showers will mix with some rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (70%)

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2″ possible through the snowbelt.

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Chance for snow showers early. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 46 Low: 26

MONDAY: Rain showers. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. Falling temperatures. (60%)

High: 46 (Falling) Low: 46(Early)