Snow showers return Wednesday

Snow showers will mix with some rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (70%)
High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2″ possible through the snowbelt.
Low: 30

THURSDAY: Chance for snow showers early. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46 Low: 26

MONDAY: Rain showers. (70%)
High: 52 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. Falling temperatures. (60%)
High: 46 (Falling) Low: 46(Early)

