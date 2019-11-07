Snow showers and falling temps in the forecast for your Thursday

More snow for Friday; milder for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain showers changing over to snow showers late this morning … temps falling from the low 40s into the low 30s
— Cloudy and cold tonight with scattered lake effect snow showers possible with lows in the low 20s
— Mostly cloudy and cold Friday with isolated snow showers … highs in the low 30s
— Fair weather for the weekend and slightly milder with highs in the low and mid 40s Saturday and Sunday
— Trending colder next week with scattered lake effect snow showers … highs in the mid 30s Monday … near 30 Tuesday … in the mid 20s Wednesday