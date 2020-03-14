Snow flurries tonight, then clearing skies for Sunday.

Breaking News
An area of low pressure is tracking to our south. The northern edge of the precipitation is clipping most of the southern portion of the State. This means as colder air moves into the Valley, we will see scattered snow showers this evening. Chances of snow will last until around midnight, then temperatures will drop into the upper 20s overnight.

We will have morning clouds give way to clearing skies and mostly sunny condition by Sunday afternoon. It will be a little breezy in the afternoon and expect highs to top out around 45 degrees. Some clouds return Sunday night and clouds will continue to increase through the day on Monday. Overnight lows will be again be in the upper 20s by Monday morning before reaching the lower 50s on Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers will move into the area for Tuesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day and Election Day, so expect some scattered showers through the day on Tuesday with highs around 50.

Clearing again, this time on Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 40s before rain showers and warmer temperatures return for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s both days.

Spring starts @ 11:49 pm Thursday night this year.

