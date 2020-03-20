Silence echoes through halls of Youngstown courts, offices

Both downtown courthouses are open Friday, but they are missing one thing - the public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Both downtown courthouses are open Friday, but they are missing one thing – the public.

Courts have joined other branches of government in either curtailing or entirely cutting back on operations to minimize exposure to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Numbers yesterday from the State Of Ohio show 119 cases of the virus in Ohio, including one in Mahoning County.

Officials nationwide are asking people to stay home so they are not exposed or expose someone else to the disease.

The Mahoning County Courthouse on Market Street is about half full, with some courts maintaining a staff.

The clerk of courts office is open to the public, but offices for the treasurer and auditor are not, although there is staff there.

The courts themselves will only hold business from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In front of the auditor’s office is a table filed with forms residents may need that they can fill out and leave for staff to retrieve.

On the third floor, where attorneys and clients wait for hearings in the domestic relations court, the chairs in the hallway are spaced six feet apart in accordance with social distancing guidelines, but they are empty.

Scattered voices echo in the halls and the vast dome on the ceiling, a change from when the building is full and the noise at times forces courthouse workers to close their doors so they can concentrate.

Across the street at the municipal courthouse where the Office of Vital Statistics is also housed, operations are also cut back.

Already the health department has restricted access for birth certificates and beginning Monday, the court will only be open for business from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Video arraignments will also be held on those days.

Almost all hearings have been cancelled.

Police officers, however, are still accessing the building frequently in order to confer with prosecutors to file charges.

Downtown parking lots are about half full as well but the volume of traffic appears to be the same.