LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon boys basketball teams downs United after short comeback, wins 47-39.

Lisbons’ Trevor Siefke leads the way with 14 points and Hunter Dailey scored 9, while United’s Trent Ellyson scored 17 and Luke Courtney scored 13.

Next, Lisbon plays East Palestine and United plays Valley Christian, both on Jan. 12.