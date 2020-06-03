Showers stay in the forecast for your Thursday

A cooling trend sets in as we head toward the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy with a spotty shower possible tonight…lows in the low 60s
— Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday…highs in the low 80s
— A spotty shower Friday…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly sunny Saturday…highs around 80
— Mostly sunny again and cooler Sunday…highs near 70
— Sunny and nice for Monday…highs in the mid 70s
— Sunny and warmer Tuesday…highs in the mid 80s
— Chances for showers and storms next Wednesday…highs in the low 80s