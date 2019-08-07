Showers or storms return into Wednesday afternoon

FORECAST:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 81 Low: 66
Wednesday Night: Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 62
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into
the afternoon. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 80 Low: 62
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65