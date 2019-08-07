Showers or storms return into Wednesday afternoon

Unsettled weather through Thursday

FORECAST:    

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 81  Low:  66

Wednesday Night:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
Low:  62

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon.  Some storms may be strong.  (80%)
High:  80  Low:  62

Friday:  Partly to mostly sunny.
High:  76  Low:  60

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low:  56

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80  Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High:  83  Low:  62

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High:  83   Low:  65

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  86  Low:  65

7-Day Forecast