Showers expected to start your Election day

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers tapering off into the early
afternoon. (70%)
High: 47
Tuesday night: Scattered clouds. Colder.
Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds
through afternoon.
High: 47 Low: 28
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early and snow
showers into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 41 Low: 33
Friday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 25
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 41 Low: 29
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 23