LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Sherriff’s Department said that an inmate assaulted another inmate Wednesday on a bus headed to a correction facility in Grafton, Ohio.

According to a report released by Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, a bus with 12 inmates was being transported to the Lorain Correctional Facility. McLaughlin said all the inmates were wearing belly chains, handcuffs and shackles on their legs.

At around 8:30 a.m. authorities said that an unknown inmate assaulted another inmate on the bus. Reports said that the bus pulled into a weigh station and removed the victim from the bus for protection.

Reports said that an ambulance was called for the inmate, but that he refused medical treatment.

Reports say that the Medina County Sheriff’s office showed up to assist and transport the victim to the facility while the Columbiana County Sherriff’s Department took the other inmates on the bus.