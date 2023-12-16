SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville senior Caullin Summers earned his 100th career victory in wrestling Saturday.

In a post on Facebook from the Sharpsville Area School District:

Caullin Summers recorded his 100th career victory today. Welcome to the Century Club. Quite the week for Caullin. He was named to the WKBN Big 22 for the second consecutive year and now has 100 career wins. Congratulations and Go Blue Devils.

Summers is also in the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2023. The Blue Devils quarterback piled up over 2,100 yards through the air and over 800 on the ground this season. He will graduate with over 5,500 yards passing and 83 touchdowns.