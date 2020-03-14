Sharon Pershing, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Pershing, 63, of Warren, formerly of New Castle and Austintown passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

Sharon Pershing was born July 16, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George and Adah Armstrong Johnston.

She worked as a receptionist at various locations.

Sharon leaves her cat, named “Cat” and her son, Leo Dondelewski.

Besides her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her second husband, Dan Pershing, in 2000.

There will be no calling hours or services and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

