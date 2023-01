SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.

According to the city’s downtown development director Sherris Moreira, the building will begin coming down next month.

She says the city plans to build a green space on the property.

The project is being funded through various local, state and federal grants. They hope to have it completed before the annual Father’s Day weekend car show.