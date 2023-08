(WKBN) – Americans lost more money than ever to scammers last year.

Adults ages 20 to 29 lost money more often than people ages 70 to 79, But older adults lost more money. Overall, $8.8 billion was the amount reported, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The biggest losses were to investment scams with $3.8 billion lost. That’s a 50% rise from 2021.

There are hundreds of scams, and the FTC has an entire web page dedicated to how you can spot them and avoid being a victim.