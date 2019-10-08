First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Salem schools grieve loss of beloved teacher

Home

The Salem community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Superintendent Sean Kirkland announced Monday that English teacher Mrs. Jody McCracken passed away.

Kirkland wrote:

In losing Jody, we’ve lost one of the most caring and selfless individuals who has touched the lives of so many students, family, and friends. 

Salem Schools Superintendent Sean Kirkland

McCracken taught English and advanced courses at Salem High School.

Multiple counselors will be available at the junior and senior high schools on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com