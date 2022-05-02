YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, Belle Vista Avenue over I-680 in Youngstown will be closed until August for bridge replacements.

The Southbound detour is from Salt Springs Road to Steel Street to Wellington Avenue. The Northbound detour is Mahoning to Hazelwood Avenue to Cherry Hill.

Also, drivers who take Tippecanoe Road in Canfield, it’s still closed as of Monday morning.

The closure has been extended from Monday until Friday. A new gas line is being installed. Drivers won’t be able to travel Tippecanoe between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road.