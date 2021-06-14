Retired NHL player begins cross-country journey on rollerblades for mental health awareness

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Ellwood City Police Department gave a warm sendoff Monday to retired NHL Dallas Stars player Stephen Johns, who is rollerblading across the U.S. to bring awareness to mental illness and depression.

According to the Dallas News, Johns has battled depression for years and plans to help others across the country struggling with mental illness.

Johns told the newspaper that he is tired of “letting depression destroy my life.”

Johns says he will document his journey and hopes to inspire others. You can follow him on Instagram.

“We wish Johns the best of luck and can’t wait to see the positivity he spread throughout communities across America,” the Ellwood City Police Department posted on their Facebook page.