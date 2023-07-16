NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBN) — Doug Kyed is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a free agent deal with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The deal is expected to become official in the next several days.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals. Last season in Arizona, he finished with 64 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns.

In 145 games in the NFL, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Hopkins visited Tennessee and New England, before ultimately choosing his new team.

There was some speculation that Cleveland could potentially be a destination for Hopkins. Joining the Browns would have reunited him with Deshaun Watson, his former quarterback and teammate in Houston.