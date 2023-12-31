BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Lucas Giolito has agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The two-year contract is reportedly worth $38.5 million, an includes an opt-out following the first season.

The 29-year old split the 2023 season between the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians.

He pitched a total of 184 1/3 innings, piling up 204 strikeouts and a 4.88 ERA.

Giolito started the 2023 campaign with the White Sox, but was dealt to the Angels prior to the trade deadline.

He was claimed off waivers from L.A. by Cleveland on Aug. 31 along with fellow pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore.

He started six games for the Guardians, posting a record of 1-4 with a 7.04 ERA.