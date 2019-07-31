Rep. Tim Ryan called out for ‘no hand over heart’ in debate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is making headlines but not necessarily for what he said during Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate in Detroit.
Ryan was the only candidate who did not put his hand over heart during the playing of the National Anthem. Ryan stood respectfully with his hands clasped at his waist. A stance many take when the National Anthem is played and is not necessarily considered disrespectful.
The action or inaction drew criticism on social media from several on the political scene including The View co-host Meghan McCain. Ryan announced his candidacy for president on the show.
Former White House Secretary for George W. Bush also tweeted his disapproval.
Mercedes Schlapp, the White House Director of strategic communications said Ryan was unpresidential.