Rep. Tim Ryan called out for ‘no hand over heart’ in debate

Ryan was the only candidate who did not put his hand over heart during the playing of the National Anthem

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is making headlines but not necessarily for what he said during Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate in Detroit.

Ryan was the only candidate who did not put his hand over heart during the playing of the National Anthem. Ryan stood respectfully with his hands clasped at his waist. A stance many take when the National Anthem is played and is not necessarily considered disrespectful.

The action or inaction drew criticism on social media from several on the political scene including The View co-host Meghan McCain. Ryan announced his candidacy for president on the show.

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

Former White House Secretary for George W. Bush also tweeted his disapproval.

Rep. Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 31, 2019

Mercedes Schlapp, the White House Director of strategic communications said Ryan was unpresidential.

No hand over the heart during the national anthem: @RepTimRyan he should not run for President #CNNDebate — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) July 31, 2019