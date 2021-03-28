Rainy Sunday then snowflakes possible tonight

Scattered showers through the rest of the day with breezy winds and snowflakes for tonight.

Our Sunday is going to remain on the soggy side. The best chances for the rain showers and a couple of isolated storms will be this morning and afternoon. By this evening, a lot of the activity should subside but there still will be some lingering showers. Colder air sweeps in throughout the day so we’ll drop from the 50s this morning down into the 40s by the evening. We’ll likely pick up around 0.5″-1″ of rainfall through tonight. Some of those raindrops and wet flakes will last on into the overnight hours, but it should be done by tomorrow morning.

Looking sunny for our Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 50s Monday then warming back up into the upper 60s for Tuesday. Our next system will bring along even colder air, and that’s set to arrive Wednesday with some rain showers, ending with some light snow showers for Thursday with highs in the 30s. There will be a few mornings at the end of the week where we will wake up in the 20s and possibly the teens.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers throughout the day (80%). Temperatures falling from 50s to 40s by the evening.

High: 56 (falling)

TONIGHT: Rain/snow showers tapering off (40%).

Low: 30

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 52

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 35

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers (60%).

High: 53 Low: 42

THURSDAY: Few snow showers then partially clearing skies (40%).

High: 34 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 20

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 55 Low: 25