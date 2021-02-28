Rainy Sunday then cooling down Monday

Rain for most of today then winter makes a comeback Monday and Tuesday

Rain will continue through most of the day today. We will likely see through Monday morning about 0.25″–0.5″ of rain accumulation with the higher totals being to the south. It’ll at least be a warmer rain with highs today in the mid 50s. Overnight, those rain showers will continue, and winds will pick up and last through all day Monday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. By Monday morning, temperatures will have cooled off to the low 30s, and there might be a few flurries around. Monday afternoon will still remain mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible with little to no accumulations expected. Looking ahead into the rest of the week, things appear to stay on the dry side with some days warmer than others.

SUNDAY: Rain through the afternoon then light showers by evening (80%).

High: 55

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Snow flurries by morning (70%).

Low: 33

MONDAY: Windy. Some morning flurries then a few afternoon snow showers possible (30%). Little to no accumulations.

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 15

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 21