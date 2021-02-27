Rainy and warm weekend in store

Some light rain showers are possible this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

We finally have a warm weekend, but the trade-off is the rain we’re going to see. Rain showers are going to be likely through this afternoon, then we’ll clear by the evening hours but still with mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies remain through the overnight hours, then rain will start up by tomorrow morning. Those rain showers will last most of the day but by Sunday evening, it’ll be light rain showers. Highs today will be around 50, and tomorrow will be around 60.

Colder air is set to make a small comeback this week. Starting Sunday night, those light rain showers will switch over to snow showers and eventually end by Monday afternoon. However windy conditions settle in for most of the day Monday with highs only around 40. Then by Tuesday morning, we’ll have lows back in the teens for one night. Luckily by the end of the week, 50s return and will last into next weekend.

SATURDAY: Rain through the afternoon then mostly cloudy evening (70%).

High: 50

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing by morning (60%).

Low: 37

SUNDAY: Rain through the afternoon then light showers by evening (80%).

High: 59

SUNDAY NIGHT: Light rain showers switch over to light snow showers (60%). Little to no snow accumulations.

Low: 33

MONDAY: Morning light snow showers (30% AM) then PM clearing and windy.

High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 52 Low: 31

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible (20%).

High: 50 Low: 33