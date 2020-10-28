Rainy and chilly for your Thursday

The cool weather will last through the weekend but sunny and dry for Halloween
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with rain developing after midnight and steady temps…LOW: 44
— Cloudy and chilly with rain likely…steady temps all day…HIGH: 48
— Morning rain or snow showers then becoming partly sunny and chilly Friday…LOW: 35…HIGH: 41
— Sunny and cool Saturday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 49
— Scattered showers and still cool Sunday…LOW: 42…HIGH: 51
— Rain or snow showers possible Monday and chilly…LOW: 31…HIGH: 37
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 50
— Sunny and milder Wednesday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 59