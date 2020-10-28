Rainy and chilly for your Thursday

(NEXSTAR) – The nation's top infectious disease doctor warned Wednesday that the United States is "not in a good place" as winter looms and says he thinks a vaccine won't be available in the U.S. until at least January.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association that current vaccine trials are "event based," with infections being the events. He said he doesn't think companies will have data from the necessary number of events until December.