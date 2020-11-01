Rain switching to snow today

Rain to start off the day, then switching over to snow later this afternoon. Could be seeing up to 2″ of snow possible.

Today’s forecast is going to be very interesting as we are expecting our first snow of the season. Rain showers will greet us to start off the day, but a cold front will swing through in the afternoon drastically dropping our temperatures from the 40s to the 30s during the day. That cold air is going to transition those rain showers eventually into all snow by the nighttime. Those snow showers will last on into Monday morning. By then, we could have a dusting up to 2″ of snow on the ground. Another thing around today and tomorrow is that the winds will be very blustery at about 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph likely.



Afterwards, a dry and mild weather pattern settles back in. Mostly sunny skies lasts through into the weekend with highs warming back up into the 60s by mid-week. Election Day on Tuesday is the only exception with sunny skies but highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain showers to start then transitioning to snow showers throughout the day (80%). Winds S-W 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

High: 50 early then dropping

TONIGHT: Snow showers continue (60%).

Low: 29

MONDAY: AM snow showers (40%) then clearing. Up to 2″ of snow possible by Monday AM.

High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 45