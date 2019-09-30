Rain, Storms overnight….then warming up

It will remain mild overnight with lows only in the lower 60s. Rain showers and possible thunderstorms will arrive in the overnight hours and last through Monday morning.

After a soggy start to Monday, skies will slow clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to around record high levels. Highs should reach the lower 80s, with the record being 86 degrees.

Drying out and remaining unseasonably warm skies for Monday night with overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Our normal high for this time of the year is 67 degrees !!

A very strong southwesterly flow will bring even warmer temperatures for Tuesday. The current record high of 85 degrees will be in jeopardy of being shattered. Forecasted high on Tuesday will be around 90 degrees, which would break the All-Time record high temperature in October for Youngstown of 88 set back in 1939.

A strong cold front will sweep over the Valley by Thursday with much, MUCH cooler air arriving for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs for that stretch will only be in the 60s !!

Welcome to Fall 2019.