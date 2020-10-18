Rain showers return today and stick around

Rain starts up this afternoon leading up to widespread showers tonight and tomorrow.

The clouds have returned! Better get used to it because they’re not going away for at least the next several days. Few showers are possible this afternoon and evening. However, widespread showers are likely overnight and lasting on through tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the lower 60s, but lows tonight will fall down into the mid 40s.



Shower chances last through the rest of this week. If we’re lucky, we’ll see a few peeks of sunshine through the week. It won’t be until at least Thursday or Friday where the clouds break up and we will have at least a partly cloudy forecast. So make sure you keep that rain gear handy! High temperatures will be around 60ׄ° for the next few days, then things warm back up into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy. Chance of showers. (30%)

High: 61

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

Low: 45

MONDAY: Rain showers at times. (70%)

High: 57

TUESDAY: Cloudy with some showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with some showers. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy with some showers. (30%)

High: 71 Low: 51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of showers.

High: 72 Low: 53

SATURDAY: Chance for some showers. (30%)

High: 61 Low: 45