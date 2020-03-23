Rain overnight and into Monday

The clouds remain in place overnight, along with the mild temperatures. Rain continues tonight and continues through the morning hours of Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

A soggy start on Monday with highs reaching the upper 40s. The rain will taper off late on Monday afternoon and early evening from west to east as this system exits the Valley.

We can expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s before the next rain system arrives late on Tuesday and continues primarily in the morning hours of Wednesday. Highs will again be in the lower 50s on Wednesday.