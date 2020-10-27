Rain clears out for Wednesday

Sunshine comes back for Wednesday, but rain from Zeta arrives Thursday

After a cloudy and dreary day, eventually the sun will come out tomorrow! But tonight, those light rain showers/drizzle will continue on but should wrap up by tomorrow morning. Lows will be falling down to around 40°. Decreasing clouds expected for tomorrow leading up to lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.



The sunny days are short-lived however. Starting up Wednesday night, the moisture from Zeta will be giving us rain showers to last through at least Friday. So Thursday will be a soaker with pretty consistent rain expected throughout the day, and it’ll be a cold rain with temperatures stuck in the 40s all day. Friday morning, the rain showers will start to exit the region. However, a cold air mass from up north will also be fighting its way into our area at the same time. It might be just enough for a couple of wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain, but no snow accumulations are expected. Eventually by Friday night, things will start to dry out but also cool down even more. Halloween on Saturday will be completely dry but cold with highs around 50°.

TONIGHT: Light showers/drizzle.

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM drizzle tapers off then decreasing clouds.

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers starting up from Zeta (40%)

Low: 39

THURSDAY: Rain throughout the day from Zeta (80%)

High: 50

FRIDAY: AM showers (wet snowflakes possible) taper off then decreasing clouds.

High: 46 Low: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds leading up to rain showers (40%)

High: 53 Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with 20% chance of showers.

High: 47 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 34