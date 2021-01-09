Quiet but sunny weather sticks around

Partly cloudy skies and highs around 40° for the next few days.

This dry stretch of weather continues on for the next few days, but at least we’re going to try and see more sunshine in our afternoons now! Highs will still be around 40° each day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnights for the next few mornings will drop down to the mid 20s. At most weather-wise, Tuesday may feature some snow flurries. Then our next system comes in Thursday bringing along some more snow shower chances lasting on into Friday. Highs will still stay somewhere in the upper 30s to lower 40s by then as well. So enjoy this quiet weather while it lasts!

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 39

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 24

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 24

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 41

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow flurries possible (20%).

High: 40 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible (30%).

High: 40 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible (30%).

High: 38 Low: 33