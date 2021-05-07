Questions answered about why local lakes are lower than normal

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a topic of conversation for those who use Lake Milton or live nearby for weeks – Why has the level been so slow to rise?

Some have even questioned on social media and elsewhere whether there’s something wrong with the dam.

Park Manager John Trevelline said despite all the rumors, the problem is a fairly simple one.

“First and foremost, is the water level has absolutely nothing to do with our dam. There are no problems over there,” Trevelline said. “As most people know, it’s been an unseasonably dry spring. We haven’t had a ton of rain. Normally, the lake pools up pretty quick. We usually have a lot of spring storms and that usually helps us.”

In fact, Milton isn’t the only reservoir in the region that’s filling slower than usual. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitors local waterways. A check of its website shows the lakes at Milton, Berlin and Kirwin are all a few feet below what’s considered their summer pool levels. Mosquito is just below, and only Shenango is above that summer level.

“The good news is we have rain in the forecast,” Trevelline said.

Trevelline also says this isn’t the first time the lake has been slow in re-filling from winter levels. The last instance was back in 2012.

In the meantime, he said the lake is safe to use.

“You just have to be alert and aware of hazards. Obviously, the water is lower so things might be a little different than what you’re accustomed to at summer pool,” Trevelline said.