2 killed in holiday weekend crashes in Western Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released their holiday enforcement results for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (November 24-November 28).

PSP investigated 1,155 crashes, including five fatal collisions, in which five people were killed.

Troop D, which includes Mercer and Lawrence counties, recorded 2 fatalities, one was alcohol-related.

Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured.

State police also made 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend.

In addition, troopers issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

