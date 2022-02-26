BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Viewers said the power is still out at Southern Park mall.

A representative said the power was out earlier Saturday but was supposed to be back on around 4 p.m.

FirstEnergy representative Lauren Siburkis said the issue was due to an underground power line.

A representative from the Southern Park mall said H&M, Steel Valley Brew Works, the Food Court and Bath & Body Works remain open. The Bunker and Double Bogeys are also open.

The mall is encouraging guests to call Guest Services before visiting to see what is open.