Police searching for missing Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN)- Toledo Police Department are looking for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that Jane Bruss, 80, left her residence at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned.

Police say that Jane Bruss, 80, is a white female, 5’6″ tall, and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that the vehicle involved is a 2008 Buick Lacrosse with the OH license plate number CFU1001.

Police say that Ms. Bruss suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.