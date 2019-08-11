Police: 7-year-old caught in shooting crossfire grazed by bullet

Authorities said they weren't sure how many people were involved in the shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say several males were shooting at each other in Cleveland when a 7-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and grazed by a bullet.

Cleveland police report that the shooting occurred near an intersection in the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A bullet grazed the child’s back.

Police say she was treated at a hospital.

Authorities said they weren’t sure how many people were involved in the shooting. No arrests were immediately made by police.

The investigation continued Sunday.

