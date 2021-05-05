Poland man sentenced in crash that killed passenger

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man who pleaded guilty in February to charges he caused the death of a man in a 2019 drunken driving accident was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to John Wardle, 32, who pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third degree felony, vandalism, a fourth degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Wardle was charged in a July 8, 2019 crash that killed Mohammad Musleh, 28, of Youngstown.

State troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wardle was driving a car on state Route 164 in Beaver Township when he lost control of his car while trying to pass another car.

Wardle’s car flipped, ejecting Musleh, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Wardle was drunk at the time of the accident.

The vandalism charge came when Wardle damaged the back of a cruiser after he was detained by troopers at the accident scene by kicking and banging his head.

As part of his sentence, Wardle must undergo mandatory substance abuse counseling and also forfeit his driver’s license from two to 12 years.

Wardle has been free on $15,000 bond since his arraignment.

Wardle has been undergoing counseling since the time of the accident. Attorneys said at his plea hearing that he has been extremely remorseful.

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case and was upheld by Judge Donofrio.