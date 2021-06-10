Poland interim superintendent comments on investigation into district’s school resource officer

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The interim superintendent of Poland Local Schools commented Thursday on the recent criminal allegations made against the district’s school resource officer.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the allegations. Poland Chief Brian Goodin requested the investigation by BCI so there would not be a conflict of interest in the department investigating its own officer.

On Thursday, interim superintendent Edwin Holland said the recent news is concerning and is being taken very seriously.

Holland said once the district was informed about the allegations, the administration contacted law enforcement. He said they’re fully cooperating with investigators, and the individual isn’t allowed in any district buildings.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is top priority in the Poland Local Schools, and we take all allegations seriously,” Holland said in the statement.

The officer has not been charged with anything at this time.

The Special Victims Unit specializes in investigating victim-centered crimes affecting populations that benefit from specialized law enforcement handlings, such as children, the elderly and human trafficking victims, and the crimes can include abduction, sexual assault, financial abuse and/or physical abuse.