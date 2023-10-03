POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland native and Notre Dame College golfer Alex Rapp played in the Division II Mountain East Conference Championship this week.

The golfers played at the Avalon Lake Club in Warren, Ohio.

Rapp is a graduate student at Notre Dame College. He got into golf at Poland Seminary High School.

In the tournament, all teams play the first two days. Then, the top six from the boys and girls side move on to the championship on Oct. 3.

Rapp said he enjoys coming back home to play in front of a familiar crowd.

“It’s the most challenging game I played,” said Rapp. “So, just being able to play in front of my family and all of them getting to come out and see me, it’s great.”

Rapp said being part of a team is one of the best parts of playing.

“Playing golf by yourself is cool and it’s a lot of fun but when you actually get to be a team player and play for a team like NDC, the team that I have, it’s awesome,” said Rapp.

Rapp said he knows golf is a tough sport, but he can’t get enough of it.

“I really didn’t play much golf until right around high school. I was more involved in every other sport, and so I fell in love with it in high school and it’s a tough game,” said Rapp. “It’s always a challenge. There’s always one shot keeping you coming back or always a couple of holes keeping you coming back.”

Rapp played Oct. 1-2 and if his team is in the top 6, they play in the championship on Wed. Oct. 3.