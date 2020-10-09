Plenty of sun and warmth in the forecast for your Saturday

Rain likely to impact the Valley by late Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…LOW: 59
— Mostly to partly sunny, warm and breezy Saturday…HIGH: 77
— Mostly cloudy with late-day and evening rain likely Sunday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 72
— Rain and showers likely Monday…LOW: 59…HIGH: 73
— Mostly sunny and a bit cooler Tuesday…LOW: 49…HIGH: 68
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 65
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible…LOW: 47…HIGH: 67
— Spotty showers possible and cooler next Friday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 56