Pitching help: Indians’ starter returns from the injured list

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have activated pitcher Zach Plesac from the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

According to Manager Terry Francona, Plesac will make the start on Thursday night against the Royals, with a pitch limit of 60-65.

He’s been out since late May after suffering a broken thumb following a start against the Twins.

Plesac began a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on June 29. In two starts with the Rubberducks, he worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

So far this season, Plesac has posted a record of 4-3 with a 4-14 ERA in 10 starts.

Pitcher JC Mejia was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus.