Perfect weather for Memorial Day

Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for our holiday forecast.

A very nice forecast is in store for the holiday today. Your Memorial Day will consist of a lot of sunshine after the morning fog dissipates with highs in the low 70s. By this evening, we’ll have some more clouds return, but we should be remaining dry. Scattered cloud cover will continue tonight and tomorrow. We should be staying in the 70s for highs and 50s for lows through the rest of the week. Rain showers and storms return Wednesday and last through Friday. By the weekend, the rain is gone, and we’ll have summer-like conditions with highs in the 80s and sunshine.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy then PM scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 71

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms (70%).

High: 73 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and/or t-storms (40%).

High: 77 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 82 Low: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 85 Low: 60